Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch July 30 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's July 30 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

An exciting Day 6 that saw PV Sindhu, Atanu Das, Satish Kumar and the Indian men's hockey team progress to the next stage of their respective events, ended on a heartbreaking note as six-time world champion Mary Kom bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics following a loss in the pre-quarters. The Indian contingent will nevertheless keep their medal hunt alive when Day 7 kicks off on Friday where Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will vie for a spot in the final of their respective disciplines.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 7 begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 04:00 am IST on Tuesday (July 30).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.