Tiger Woods 'recovering' after undergoing surgery for 'open fractures', injuries to foot, ankle

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tiger Woods had multiple "open fractures" to lower right leg; rod placed in the tibia, screws and pins in the ankle.

Golf superstar Tiger Woods released a statement after narrowly surviving a violent solo car crash on a steep, downhill suburban road in Los Angeles. He underwent surgery for multiple leg injuries at a University of California trauma centre.

"We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time," the statement read on Tiger Woods' official Twitter profile.

"As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital.

"Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling - Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center."

Woods is "awake, responsive and recovering," according to the statement.

"He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room. Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.

"There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family."

Woods was on his way for a photo shoot with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, and was alone in his silver coloured SUV when he crashed a few minutes after 7 a.m. He crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled over several times before coming to a stop. No other cars were involved in the Woods crash.