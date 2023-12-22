'The sports industry is upset': Vijender Singh vows to reach every player after Sakshi Malik's retirement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Randeep Surjewala and Vijender Singh.

Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh on Friday opened up on wrestler Sakshi Malik's decision to retire from her sport. Singh has claimed that the sports industry is upset with Sakshi's decision and vowed to reach out to every player, stadium and akhada to talk about women's safety.

Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sakshi announced her decision to retire after Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the new WFI president. Sakshi stated that Brij Bhushan's 'right hand' has been elected to the top post which forces her to hang her boots. Now Vijender has given his reaction to her call.

"The sports industry is upset with it (wrestler Sakshi Malik's retirement). We will go to every player, every stadium and every 'akhada' and speak to them about women's safety, the employment of the athletes and we will stand with them," Vijender said to the media.

He further added, "As a player, I can understand the anguish of Sakshee Malikkh as she quit wrestling because she did not get justice from the government in the sexual harassment case. If this can happen with athletes who have brought medals for the country then what will happen with the common people."

