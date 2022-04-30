The FIDE-rated chess player Yuvika Chaudhary is the youngest author to write a book on chess

Follow us on Image Source : YUVIKA CHAUDHARY Yuvika chaudhary, youngest author to write a book on chess.

Yuvika Sehgal is the youngest author in India to write a book on chess. The book called 'Move n Mate' is both for beginners and readers who are already familiar with the game.

For this Yuvika was appreciated by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Minister of State, Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri.

Yuvika's education and early life

The 14-year-old Yuvika was born and brought up in Delhi. She studies at Bal Bharati Public School, GRH Marg. The FIDE-rated chess player was introduced to chess at the age of nine. And when she was just 13, she decided to put her knowledge into writing a book on chess.

Yuvika's Achievements

Yuvika has won bronze in the under-17 CBSE Nationals 2019. She has also participated in tournaments like Commonwealth Chess Championship 2019 and Western Asian Youth and Junior Chess Championship 2019. She won the Best Delhi Girl award at the Delhi International Open Chess Championship, 2020. In CBSE central Zone Chess Championship, She has won two silver and gold.

About Move n Mate

‘Move n Mate’ is a guide to playing chess explaining the basics in simple and easy-to-understand language. In the book, there is a collection of 500 checkmate-in-one move combinations to practice.

"My core intention to broadcast the book is to provide a platform and to motivate young ignited minds, especially underprivileged children and girls, who somehow fail to get coached for this miraculous sport to carry forward our country's heritage in the form of chess," Yuvika said.

Book Reviews

Move n Mate is written in a beautiful and very easy-to-understand language. The beginning of the book is for beginners, but the level of the positions advances as the book proceeds - Rishi Pal, IPS, Addl. Commissioner, Anti-corruption branch, Delhi

Thank you Move n Mate for making chess so easy and fun! - Aadhya Abhi, a budding chess player