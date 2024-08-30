Friday, August 30, 2024
     
  5. Tennis legend Andre Agassi set to visit India to flag off pickleball tour

Tennis legend Andre Agassi is set to visit India for the opening of a pickleball tournament. Agassi, who has been involved in various pickleball tournaments in New York, was excited to come to India to help popularise the sport, which is gaining momentum in the country.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2024 14:39 IST
Andre Agassi has been involved with various pickleball
Image Source : GETTY/PWR Andre Agassi has been involved with various pickleball tournaments recently

Tennis legend and eight-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi is set to visit India to flag off the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, a grand pickleball tournament. Agassi, who has been involved in a couple of pickleball exhibition and promotion tournaments in New York was excited to come to India and help popularise the sport, which is gaining momentum in the country.

In a video message to his Indian fans, Agassi said, "I'm excited to visit India and bring the excitement of pickleball to its fans. I look forward to the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League and hope it will be a great success in the country. "

Ahead of the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, the PWR DUPR India Masters (including Battle of the League: Stage 1, a one off PWR 700 event) will take place in New Delhi from 24th to 27th October 2024.

 

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Andre Agassi to India as he flags off the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League. His involvement brings a tremendous boost to our efforts to promote pickleball in India and globally. Agassi’s passion for the game and his legendary status in the world of sports will surely inspire players and fans alike, and we are confident that this league will set new benchmarks for pickleball in India," Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR, said on Agassi coming to India. 

The pickleball sport, a mix of tennis and table tennis, is slowly garnering popularity in the country with pickleball courts being booked for months in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. The league is sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (the apex pickleball body in India), the Asian Pickleball Association, and the Global Pickleball Federation (the rule-making and official world governing body of pickleball).

(With inputs from PTI)

