Tanvi Sharma scripts history, becomes youngest shuttler to win Taipei Open

New Delhi:

17-year-old Tanvi Sharma has scripted history and become the youngest shuttler to win the Taipei Open in history. The title that the legendary Saina Nehwal had won back in 2008, Tanvi Sharma has brought the title back home to India, registering a 21-16, 21-16 victory to clinch the title.

Winning her first title of 2026 and her very first Super 300, Tanvi Sharma defeated Thuy Linh Nguyen in the final to clinch the title. It is interesting to note that Tanvi Sharma was coached by her mother in her early years.

She also came out with a plethora of fans after her title victory at the Taipei Open. In the game, she led the clash by 10-2 in the early stages but allowed Thuy Linh Nguyen to come back in the game with a score of 10-8. However, she did manage to come out on top in the end and got her hands on the Taipei Open title.

“Really very very happy. I didn’t expect to win a title here but I thought I’ll give my best here. I was going step by step. Match by match. Every match I played really well. I was quite nervous. I thought I will play 100 percent. What I have, my game, I will play that. I played my game,” Tanvi Sharma was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

PV Sindhu hailed Tanvi Sharma for her performances at the Taipei Open

After her victory in the Taipei Open, legendary Indian shuttler PV Sindhu took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Tanvi Sharma for her performances in the tournament, and congratulated her for the title win.

“Couldn’t be prouder of this girl. I’ve been saying for years that Tanvi has all the ingredients to become a very special player. The talent, the stroke-making, the courage to take on the best, it’s all there. The only thing she needed was a little more stability and experience, and it’s been so lovely to watch that come together,” Sindhu posted on X

“This is just the beginning, Tanvi. Keep working, keep believing, and stay hungry. Indian badminton has a very bright future ahead of it with players like you. So proud of you,” she added.

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