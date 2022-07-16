Tajinderpal Singh Toor sustains groin injury, to miss Commonwealth Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tajinderpal Singh Toor sustains groin injury, will miss Commonwealth Games 2022

Before the start of the multi-national Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingency has faced a major setback in the form of Tajinderpal Singh Toor who is now ruled out due to a groin injury that he might have sustained ahead of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA. Tajinder who is an Asian Record holder did not turn up for his event this morning in Eugene due to the injury he picked up four days ago at Chula Vista in USA where the Indian team had a brief stint of training ahead of the Athletics World Championship.

Toor did try a couple of practice throws before the event but decided to give up when he saw that there was hardly any improvement to the injury that he had picked up. The athlete has now opened up on this and has said "No, I will not be able to take part in the Commonwealth Games because of this groin injury. It's a hard time for me. I had pulled my groin muscle four days ago while at Chula Vista and it greatly affected my performance. will do rehab, work hard and come back stronger in future competitions. I had this groin injury four days back after reaching Chula Vista (USA). I had tapping on my thigh and did a couple of warm-up throws to see if the pain is still there. I still felt the pain while throwing, so I decided to pull out of the event. If I take part in the event, my injury may aggravate and become a third grade injury and I may have to be out of action for 7-8 months".

The Punjab based athelete has been plagued with several injuries for quite sometime now and had to return to India from Kazakhstan without taking part in the Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet as he had to complete US visa formalities for the World Championships. Tajinderpal had competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year, but his injury aggrevated and he had do get it sorted by undergoing a surgery and joined the national camp two years later.

(Inputs from PTI)