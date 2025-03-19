Swiss Open 2025 badminton live streaming: Where to watch PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and others play? A total of 29 players will represent India in different categories in the BWF Swiss Open 300 that got underway on March 18. India's top shuttles - PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen among many others are set to play. Here are the live-streaming details of the tournament.

PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic medallist, and Lakshya Sen, the star of the Paris Olympics, are leading India's charge in the ongoing BWF Swiss Open 300. The tournament got underway on March 18 (Tuesday) with the qualification round while the main round of matches are set to be played from today.

Among men, Ayush Shetty and S Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian advanced to the main draw with commanding performances in the qualifiers on the tournament's opening day. Ayush, 19, will face Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the opening round while Muthuswamy will lock horns against Denmark's Magnus Johannesen.

Interestingly, it will be a rematch of the Paris Olympics Round of 16 clash as Lakshya Sen will take on HS Prannoy in an all-Indian clash in the round of 32. Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George are the other two participants in the men's singles category.

Seventh-seeded Sindhu will face Julie Dawall Jakobsen in her opening-round clash while Isharani Baruah and Aakarshi Kashyap are pitted against each other. Malvika Bansod, Anmol Kharb, Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj are the Indians featuring in the women's singles category.

There is no Indian representation in the men's doubles while the fourth-seeded Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have already qualified for the round of 16 in women's doubles. The duos of Ayush Agarwal-Shruti Mishra and Ashith Surya and Amrutha Prahmuthesh will represent the country in the mixed doubles category.

Live Streaming details in India

As far as the streaming is concerned, the BWF TV YouTube channel will stream the matches in India. There is no live telecast of the Swiss Open on any TV channel in India.

India squad for Swiss Open 2025

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Kidambi Srikanth (Q), Ayush Shetty (Q), Sathish Karunakaran (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q), Sankar Subramanian (Q)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyaya, Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshitha Ramraj, Isharani Baruah (Q), Anmol Kharb (Q), Tasnim Mir (Q)

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil

Mixed doubles: Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Ayush Agarwal-Shruti Mishra (Q)