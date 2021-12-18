Srihari Nataraj registers best Indian performance in swimming World Championships

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Srihari Nataraj.

Leading Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj posted the best performance by an Indian swimmer ever in 50m backstroke event at the FINA short course World Championship here on Saturday. He timed 24.40 seconds to finish 26th in the overall heats but couldn't make the cut for the semi-final.

However, Nataraj, who competed at the Tokyo Games after becoming the second Indian swimmer after Sajan Prakash to breach the 'A' qualifying time for the Olympics, was unable to progress to the semifinals where the top 16 swimmers compete.

This is Nataraj's second 'Best Indian time' at the meet, the Bengaluru swimmer had bettered his own record in the 100m backstroke event on an opening day.

The timings clocked and records in this meet, which is being contested in a 25m swimming pool, are different from the more traditional long course ones. A short course meet is contested in 25-metre pools, while the 50-metres pools are called long courses.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian time'.

