Suvarna Raj brings home gold for India at the Para Asian Games 2026 in women's discus throw

In a major development, India’s Suvarna Raj won the gold medal for the country at the 2026 Para Asian Games. She brought home the gold in the women’s discus throw F54 event. She registered a best effort of 15.66 metres in the event, securing the first gold medal of the day for India among many other wins

It is worth noting that Suvarna competed in a six-athlete field and went on to deliver consistent performances. She recorded four throws beyond the 15-metre mark in her six attempts. She won the gold medal with her fifth attempt, finishing at the top of the podium, and added to India’s medal tally at the event.

It is interesting to note that the silver medal was won by Iran’s Shahla Hadidi as she registered a throw of 15.45 metres. Furthermore, Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy won the bronze medal with an effort of 14.65 metres. Notably, Suvarna Raj’s gold medal win was the Indian contingent’s 15th gold medal at the 2026 Para Asian Games.

Indian para-shuttlers brought home medals as well

In other sports, India’s para-shuttlers Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 event and lost the semi-final against Indonesia’s Oktila Leani Ratri and Hikmat Ramdani. The pair went down with a score of 21-16, 13-21, and 17-21, conceding the match even after they won the opening game.

Notably, India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar will be taking on Ratri and Ramdani in the final of the event and will have a chance to bring home yet another gold medal for India at the event.

Earlier in the day, India’s para-archer Swati Chaudhary won the silver medal in the women’s W1 individual archery event, losing the final to China’s Mengkan Che by a score of 4-6.

Che staged a brilliant comeback in archery, after Swati looked like running away with it and winning the gold medal. The Indian took a 4-2 lead after three ends before Che decided to fight back and clinch the gold. With the three medal victories so far, Inda’s medal tally sits at 65, with 15 gold medals included.

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