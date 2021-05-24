Sushil Kumar asked associate to make video of bashing up Sagar Rana: Report

Image Source : PTI Sushil Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in Delhi on Sunday.

A day after his arrest, reports have surfaced that celebrated wrestler Sushil Kumar allegedly asked one of his associates to film the May 4 Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, which led to the death of Sagar Rana, to have his clout of fear continue at the wrestling circuit.

As per news agency ANI, who quoted Delhi Police, the two-time Olympic medallist supposedly asked his friend Prince to make a video when two of his other associates Sonu and Amit Kumar were bashing up Sagar Rana.

A Whatsapp video of the arrest of the wrestler by the Delhi Police Special Cell has gone viral on various social media platforms. The authentication of the video is yet to be confirmed by the Delhi Police or its official.

The Delhi Police special cell earlier admitted that they have arrested absconding star wrestler Sushil Kumar on Sunday in wrestler Sagar Rana's murder case after denying the report of his arrest earlier on Saturday.

"Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell," Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell told news agency ANI.

The report further quoted Delhi police as saying: "A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir & supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar & Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium."

To rejig readers' memory, on May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Sagar Rana due to injuries he sustained during the brawl.

Sushil Kumar, prime accused of leading the brawl, was absconding ever since. And last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for feedback on the celebrated wrestler.

Post that on May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail in New Delhi's Rohini court, but the court rejected his bail plea.