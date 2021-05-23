Sushil Kumar arrest: Delhi police special cell confirms arrest after denying reports earlier

Image Source : PTI File photo of Sushil Kumar.

In what could be called a weekend drama, the Delhi Police special cell admitted that they have arrested absconding star wrestler Sushil Kumar on Sunday in wrestler Sagar Rana murder case after denying the report of his arrest earlier on Saturday.

"Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell," Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell told news agency ANI.

The report further quoted Delhi police as saying: "A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir & supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar & Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium."

A day earlier IANS reported that Sushil Kumar was arrested from Jalandhar. However, the reports were later refuted by the Delhi Police but confirmed a police team of theirs is already in Punjab; expectedly to nab the wrestler.

"Wrestler Sushil Kumar has not been arrested yet. A team of Delhi Police is present in Punjab," a Senior Official of Delhi Police told ANI.

To rejig readers' memory, on May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Sagar Rana due to injuries he sustained during the brawl.

Sushil Kumar, prime accused of leading the brawl, was absconding ever since. And last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for feedback on the celebrated wrestler.

Post that on May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail in New Delhi's Rohini court, but the court rejected his bail plea.