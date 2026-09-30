Sunil Kumar wins bronze medal in Greco-Roman 87 kg at Asian Games, beating Philippines 9-0

New Delhi:

India’s premier Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar etched his name into the history books once again. He clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 87 kg category at the Asian Games 2026, beating Philippines' Callum Roberts 9-0. With that, he's now the first Indian to win two Greco-Roman medals at the Asian Games. He also extended India’s medal tally to 60.

Notably, Sunil demonstrated great tactical mastery, physical resilience and dominated the Filipino athlete from the outset. The 27-year-old controlled the tempo and flipped Roberts a couple of times to win four points early on. He then extended his lead by another point through passivity. With that, the Indian wrestler was leading by 5-0 within 90 seconds of the start of the match.

He didn’t allow Roberts to establish a solid grip to disrupt his offensive rhythm. He also leveraged a strong defensive posture and swift counter-attacks from the par-terre position. Sunil then executed decisive throw techniques to roll over his opponent repeatedly. The bout, meanwhile, ended prematurely as Sunil stormed to an emphatic 9-0 victory by technical superiority, leaving no doubt about his command over the contest.

Sunil’s journey to back-to-back bronze

Sunil’s journey to the podium began on a high note in the opening rounds, where he comfortably outmanoeuvred Tajikistan’s Muhammad Sultonzoda with another authoritative technical superiority win. However, his bid for gold was halted in the semifinals after a gruelling battle against Japan’s formidable Taizo Yoshida. Despite the tactical setback, Sunil regrouped effectively during the break, returning to the mat focused and fully composed for his final medal opportunity.

Meanwhile, this achievement marks a significant milestone in Indian wrestling history. Sunil became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to secure two consecutive Asian Games medals, adding to his historic bronze medal finish from the Hangzhou Games.

What is Greco-Roman wrestling?

Greco-Roman wrestling, which restricts holds strictly above the waist, has historically been a challenging discipline for Indian athletes compared to free-style wrestling. Sunil’s repeated success on the continental stage underlines a crucial turning point for the sport within the country.

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where does India stand after winning its 10th gold?