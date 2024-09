Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sumit Antil.

Sumit Antil has etched his name into the history books as he has become the first Indian man to win back-to-back gold medals at the Paralympic Games. Sumit defended his gold with a new Paralympic record throw of 70.59m in the men's Javelin F64 event at the ongoing Paris Summer Games. Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku won the silver with a 67.03m throw, while Australia's Michal Burian bagged the bronze with a throw of 64.89m.

