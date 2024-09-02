Suhas Yathiraj creates history for India in Paralympics 2024, wins Silver in men's singles SL4 event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suhas Yathiraj.

Indian star shuttler Suhas Yathiraj created history as he won a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. Suhas lost his final match in the SL4 event to the defending champion Lucas Mazur 9-21, 13-21 in straight games. Suhas has become the first Indian shuttler to win two medals at the Paralympics.

The 41-year-old Suhas, who has served as a District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Prayagraj, had won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics too. He had lost to the same opponent in Tokyo too and hardly gave him a tough fight in Paris.

He trailed big in the first game and despite his best attempts, the Indian could not stop the indomitable-looking game of the French athlete. Suhas tried his best in the second round too, but was way behind the defending champion and could withstand the storm of Lucas.

India won four badminton medals in the previous Paralympics with Suhas being one of the medal winners in Tokyo.

