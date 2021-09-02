Suhas Yathiraj opens Tokyo Paralympic badminton campaign with dominant 21-9 21-3 win over Germany's Pott

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/PARALYMPICS IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj opens Paralympic badminton campaign with dominant 21-9 21-3 win over Germany's Pott

IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj began his badminton campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics with a fairly straightforward victory against Germany's Jan Niklas Pott.

Yathiraj defeated Pott 21-9 21-3 in the first match of men's singles SL4 Group A.

The 38-year-old is currently serving as the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar and is a part of the seven-member Indian para-badminton playing contingent in Tokyo.

Yathiraj made easy work of Pott in his opening match of the Paralympics, cruising to win in merely 19 minutes. The World No.3 clinched the opening game in 14 minutes and grabbed an incredible 14 points in succession in the second game, completely outclassing his German opponent.

The Indian looked very confident with his movement and shot-making throughout the match and remained in firm control against his German opponent. Yathiraj forced multiple errors against Pott in both games, courtesy of a far better net play.

Yathiraj is a bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games and remains positive of a podium finish at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

"Being the DM of Noida, it was a very challenging time during the Pandemic. But I never gave up on my training and devoted all my focus and time into it. I am very much confident to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020," he had said ahead of his scheduled departure to Japan.

The Indian shuttler will play his second match of Group A against Susanto Hary of Indonesia on September 3. The match is scheduled to take place at 6:50 AM (IST).