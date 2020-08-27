Street outside Staples Centre to be renamed after Kobe Bryant

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Staples Centre has served as the home for Lakers and also has Bryant's nos. 8 and 24 hanging from its rafters since 2017.

The street outside Staples Centre will be renamed after late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles City Council member Herb J. Wesson Jr tweeted.

"Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK. Kob''s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible," tweeted Wesson.

Wesson made the announcement on August 24, which is celebrated as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles in Orange County.

Earlier in the year, Bryant's induction into the Hall of Fame has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said that the induction of the class of 2020 will now have to be held in the first quarter of next year.

"We're definitely cancelling," Hall of Fame spokesman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN.

"It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. (The board will) meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where."

Bryant, who died in January alongwith eight others in a helicopter crash, was set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame on August 29.

Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are among other players who are to be inducted alongwith Bryant.

