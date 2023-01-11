Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Stephanie McMahon resigns as CO-CEO of WWE; Vince McMahon elected Executive Chairman

Stephanie McMahon resigns as CO-CEO of WWE; Vince McMahon elected Executive Chairman

Vince McMahon stepped down from his position last year after allegations of him paying hush money to one of his female employees. Following his departure, his daughter Stephanie stepped up as the CO-CEO and Triple H was promoted as the head of creatives.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2023 7:22 IST
Stephanie McMahon | File Photo
Image Source : GETTY Stephanie McMahon | File Photo

Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as the CO-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment as her father Vince McMahon was unanimously elected as the Executive Chairman of the board. Nick Khan will now continue as the CEO of the organisation. 

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have helped lead what I consider to be the greatest company in the world and I am confident WWE is in a perfect position to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders,” said Stephanie in a press release put out by WWE. 

Vince McMahon then said that Khan will serve as the CEO and together they will look to review their strategic alternatives. It has long been reported that Vince was trying to get back on WWE's board to pursue a sale of the business. Stephanie's resignation may just be the start of it all. 

Vince's Statement

“I’m proud to announce that Nick Khan will serve as WWE CEO. Nick’s business acumen and mastery of the media industry have helped catapult our business to record revenue and profitability. Together, we look forward to working with the Board at this critical moment in time to review our strategic alternatives and maximize value for all WWE shareholders,” said Vince. 

Nick Khan's Statement

“I’m grateful to Vince McMahon and our Board of Directors for their ongoing support. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them and my WWE colleagues to ensure our company may thrive as the premiere powerhouse in sports entertainment for years to come.”

Background

Vince stepped down from his position last year after allegations of him paying hush money to one of his female employees. Following his departure, his daughter Stephanie stepped up as the CO-CEO and Triple H was promoted as the head of creatives. 

Related Stories
Vince McMahon makes SmackDown appearance after stepping down as WWE CEO amid alleged misconduct

Vince McMahon makes SmackDown appearance after stepping down as WWE CEO amid alleged misconduct

John Cena celebrates 20 years of WWE debut: Emotional fans thank him for making 'childhood better'

John Cena celebrates 20 years of WWE debut: Emotional fans thank him for making 'childhood better'

Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules return breaks the internet; Check out top reactions

Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules return breaks the internet; Check out top reactions

Also Read: IND vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV?

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News