Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says he is not losing sleep over his international rivals' 90m-plus throws

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra said that he is not losing sleep over his top international rivals producing big early season performances. He also added that he would want to join the 90m club this year.

Anderson Peters of Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic had come up with 93.07m and 90.88m throws respectively in the Doha Diamond League.

"I don't take pressure of distance. Peters and Valdech must be working hard and so doing well. It is also my dream to cross 90m and will try to do that this year in some competition. I know competition is tough and growing. It also depends on the day's performance, weather and other conditions, how we manage them. I normally don't think about surpassing anybody's performance or record. I just go out to give my best," Chopra said.

The 24-year-old is currently training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey. He has a personal best of 88.07m and won gold in Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m.

His next event will be on June 18 at Kuortane Games in Finland. Chopra is planning to feature in the top-flight Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on June 30 before heading for the July 15-24 World Championships in Eugene, USA.

"My main target this year is to do well in World Championships. Then there is the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where I will defend my gold. My aim is also to end season injury free. I am starting 40-45 days before the World Championships so that I can peak there. I am going to have three events next month in the space of just over two weeks," he added.

Talking about about his training and preparations he explained, "The off season was good. I have started throwing training, two throwing sessions in a week. I also do sprinting, lifting weight etc. I have started working on my technique, on my runway, picking up speed and blocking.I don't need to make major changes, mostly focussing on my technique, which angle I have to throw, on my blocking, from where I have to start my runway. I don't want to get injured while doing major changes."

Two top Indian athletes failed dope tests recently and Chopra urged the youngsters to shun shortcut to success:

"My message is don't go for short cut to success. Work hard with patience. You will achieve your dream with time. I am not talking about any individual here but you can take care of things you can control like having good food, proper rest and sleep, hard work and belief in yourself."

(Inputs from PTI)