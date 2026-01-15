'Stamina has dropped two levels' - Loh Kean complains about Delhi pollution after beating HS Pranoy Loh Kean Yew defeated HS Prannoy 18-21, 21-19, 21-14 at the India Open. After the match, he highlighted Delhi’s poor air quality and cold weather. Meanwhile, bird droppings caused match interruptions, while BAI defended the tournament’s facilities amid criticism from players.

New Delhi:

Days after the world number 2 Anders Antonsen withdrew from the India Open Super 750, citing Delhi pollution, former world champion Loh Kean joined the conversation. On Thursday, he displayed his trademark resilience on court, which resulted in a three-game victory over India’s HS Prannoy. After the game, Loh spoke openly about the difficulties posed by the city’s poor air quality, which he said had impacted players’ energy levels.

“Yeah, of course. Anyone would. I am surprised you guys (reporters) are okay. I breathe less (laughs). No, I mean I just wear my mask when I can. Other than that, I try to stay indoors as much as possible. But, there's only that much that I can do,” Kean told reporters.

Loh also noted that Delhi’s weather had affected his stamina. “It was good in Malaysia until I came here (body). The weather is not so good. But, other than that, I am playing one match at a time.” On his consistent run at the India Open, he quipped, “Probably the weather here. Everyone's stamina has dropped two levels down.”

Bird poop interrupted the match

The match itself was disrupted by a rare incident when bird droppings forced two stoppages at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, halting play mid-game.

“I think it was bird shit which halted the game,” Prannoy said, though he did not blame the conditions for his loss. “I don't think so. It's kind of pretty same for all the players out there. When you are on court, all those things don't really matter. It's up to you what you want to do.”

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has rejected all the criticisms so far. Secretary General Sanjay Mishra maintained that the India Open meets international standards, calling it a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships.

“Many participants and coaches have praised the facilities, flooring and overall organisation. There is no place for politics in sport.” Former Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth supported the BAI, pointing out that temporary operational issues are common in international tournaments,” Mishra said.

Despite the interruptions and environmental concerns, Loh advanced past Prannoy 18-21, 21-19, 21-14, demonstrating both adaptability and determination under unusually testing conditions.