Squash World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Malaysia semifinal on TV, online?

Squash World Cup Live Streaming: India will be taking on Malaysia in the semifinal of the Squash World Cup 2023 on Friday as they look to keep their run going. The Indian quartet dominated the tournament and was the topper in the group stage.

The Indian quartet of Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, and Tanvi Khanna starred in India's first Pool game as they defeated Hong Kong by 4-0. The four kept their dominance high as they defeated South Africa by a similar 4-0 margin. India then edged past Japan with a 3-1 win Chinappa defeated the World No.18 Satomi Watanabe.

As they now look to book their final berth, here are all the live-streaming details of the game.

When is India vs Malaysia Squash World Cup semi-final?

The India vs Malaysia Squash semi-final will be played on June 16

At what time does India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal begin?

India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal will begin at 6:00 PM.

Where is India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal match being played?

India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal will be played at the Avenue Mall in Chennai

Where can you watch India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal on TV in India?

There is no telecast for India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal

Where can you watch India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal online in India?

One can watch India vs Malaysia Squash semifinal online on the Olympics.com website, JioCinema, and worldsquash.tv.

