Ghosal, Chinappa to spearhead Indian teams at Asian and world squash championships

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Saurav Ghosal.

Highlights The Asian event was earlier scheduled last year but was postponed to this year due to COVID-19

Among the 12 teams in the men's event, the Indian men’s team has been given top billing

Among the 8 teams in the women's event, the Indian team is seeded third

Indian squash stars Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa will be spearheading Indian men's and women's teams at the upcoming Asian Team Championships and WSF World Men's Team Squash Championship in Kuala Lumpur at the end of this month.

The 20th Asian Team Championships -- both men and women -- is slated in Kuala Lumpur from November 30 to December 4 while the Worlds event will take place in the same city from December 7.

The biennial Asian event was earlier scheduled last year but was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the 12 teams in the men's event, the Indian men’s team has been given top billing, while among the 8 teams in the women's event, the Indian team is seeded 3.

Following the Asian Team Championship, the men's team will compete at the World Men's Team Championship being held after a 2-day gap in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 07-12 December 2021 in Malaysia.



The seedings for this event where 25 countries are participating is awaited.

MEN’s SQUAD - ASIAN TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP & WORLD TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Velavan Senthilkumar

WOMEN’S SQUAD - ASIAN TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi, Aparajitha Balamurukan

TEAM OFFICIALS

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Surbhi Mishra, Lalthutiamngheti (Physio)