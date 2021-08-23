Monday, August 23, 2021
     
  Squash: Debutant Yuvraj Wadhwani upsets Ravi Dixit in HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai Leg

15-year-old PSA debutant Yuvraj Wadhwani defeated experienced Ravi Dexit over four games on the opening day of HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai Leg 3.

August 23, 2021
Yuvraj Wadhwani
Image Source : SRFI

Yuvraj Wadhwani (left) in action against Ravi Dixit at ISA in Chennai on Monday.

The HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai 3rd Leg's opening day saw some surprise results including PSA debutant 15-year-old Yuvraj Wadhwani defeating experienced Ravi Dexit over four games on Monday. Ravi was nursing an ankle injury and was unable to keep the pace kept on by Yuvraj. 

As many as 32 Indians were in action in the morning session with most matches going to order. ISA trainee S. Akshaya Sri defeated higher-ranked Radhika Rathore in a close game. Navya Gupta created another upset, defeating Tiana Parasrampuria in a match going the full distance. 

Round 2 matches of the day are scheduled at Indian Squash Academy later in the evening from 5 PM onwards.

Results so far:

WOMEN Round 1

Shameena Riaz (IND) bt Saniya Jaggi (IND) 11-8, 7-2 retired (18m) 3-0

Akshaya Sri (IND) bt Radhika Rathore (IND) 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-2 (31m) 3-1
Aaradhana Kasturiraj (IND) bt Ananya Narayanan (IND) 11-9, 11-1, 11-3 (22m) 3-0
Navya Gupta (IND) bt Tiana Parasrampuria (IND) 13-11, 4-11, 0-11, 13-11, 11-6 (38m) 3-2
Anjali Semwal (IND) bt Skandha Dogra (IND) 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 (22m) 3-0
Sunita Patel (IND) bt Aishwaria Payyan (IND) 11-0, 11-6, 11-8 (24m) 3-0
Pooja Arthi R (IND) bt Mithali Surana (IND) 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 (20m) 3-0

MEN
Jaideep Sethi (IND) bt Ritshi Dunga (IND) 11-7, 11-7, 11-2 (23m) 3-0
Tarun Mammen (IND) bt Raju Shingava (IND) 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-1 (30m) 3-1
Kanhav Nanavati (IND) bt Ranvijay Singh (IND) 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 (35m) 3-1
Jamal Sakib (IND) bt Naresh Shingva (IND) 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 (17m) 3-0
Yuvraj Wadhwani (IND) bt Ravi Dixit (IND) 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11-2 (29m) 3-1
Suraj Chand (IND) bt R Sreekarthikeyan (IND) 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 (29m) 3-0
Mohit Bhatt (IND) bt Sumar Singh Ahluwalia (IND) 11-4, 11-6, 11-0 (20m) 3-0
Navaneeth Prabhu (IND) bt Vaibhav Chauhan (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 (22m) 3-0

