Follow us on Image Source : AP Sports University, Patiala to have a chair after Milkha Singh's name

A chair will be established after Milkha Singh's name at the Sports University, Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced here on Saturday.

The legendary track and field athlete Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 related complications on Friday night.

"We are going to have a Milkha Singh Chair in Sports University, Patiala,” the Chief Minister told reporters outside Milkha’s Sector 8 residence.

Singh, accompanied by state Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, had gone to meet Milkha's son Jeev and other family members to offer his condolences.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team on Saturday wore black armbands on the second day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as a mark of respect to 'Flying Sikh'.

Top Indian players, including skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, had already posted their condolence messages on Twitter and the entire Indian team on the day wore the arm band as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

This is one of the rare occasions when Indian cricket team wore black armbands for a legend of Olympic sports.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19," the BCCI media cell posted a message.