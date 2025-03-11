Sports Ministry lifts WFI suspension, restores federation's status as NSF The Sports Ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India in December 2023 for the hasty announcement of the U-15 and U-20 National Championships. The Ministry has now revoked the suspension. In an order, the Ministry stated that the federation has taken corrective measures.

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday revoked its suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India. The Ministry had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023, for the hasty announcement of the U-15 and U-20 National Championships.

This paves the way for the organisation of domestic events and selecting national teams for international events. The WFI president Sanjay Singh's panel had won the elections on December 21, 2023, but the choice of venue for the National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, which is the stronghold of former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, had annoyed the center.

The ministry said in its order that the federation has taken corrective measures, which led to the lifting of the suspension. It also restored the federation's status as the National Sports Federation (NSF).

"In view of the findings of the Spot Verification Committee, the compliance measures undertaken by the WFI, and in the larger interest of Indian sports and athletes, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports hereby revokes the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued vide order of even number dated 24.12.2023 and restores its recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for wrestling with immediate effect with following directions," the letter from the Ministry read.

The Ministry has suggested other guidelines for the operation of the federation. "The WFI must revert the amendments carried out during the suspension period and have a balance of power among the designated office bearers and provide checks and balance in the decision making process and this process should be completed in 4 weeks.

"Any person who is not elected as an office bearer, as also the suspended/terminated salaried officials of the WFI must remain completely disassociated from the Federation and its affiliate units. The EC of WFI must give an undertaking in this regard within 4 weeks. Any violation of the undertaking will invite appropriate legal action, including the action under the Sports Code.

"The WFI must ensure that selection for all international events should be done in a free, fair and transparent manner as per the extant provisions of the Sports Code and the other latest instructions issued in this regard along with regulations issued from time-to-time by the UWW," it read further.