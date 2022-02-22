Sports fraternity praises 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa for his performance in Airthings Masters

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRAGGNANANDHAA 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa receives praises from many sportspersons after his victory against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen. (File photo)

Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned the World No 1, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament, becoming only the third from the country to clinch a victory over the Norwegian superstar after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna.

A day after the stunning victory over Carlsen, the 16 years old scored two wins and drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

The 16-year-old prodigy from Tamil Nadu was hailed by many on social media. From cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to India's ace-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, all were delighted with his spectacular, magnificent, and magical performance.

Let's check out some of the compliments that the young boy received after impressing everyone with his witty moves.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

2. R Ashwin

3. Sanjay Kapoor

4. Viswanathan Anand

5. Yuzvendra Chahal