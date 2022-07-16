Singapore Open: PV Sindhu advances to final, eyes maiden Super 500 title

Follow us on Image Source : BAI MEDIA PV Sindhu sails to Singapore Open final

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made her way to the final clash of the Singapore Open with a commanding win over Japanese Saena Kawakami in the women's singles semifinal on Saturday.

The Indian Shuttler Sindhu had claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year.

In the semifinal match, she registered an easy victory by 21-15 21-7 in a 32-minute clash.

Sindhu is now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

Sindhu came into the match with a 2-0 head-to-head record, having played her last at the 2018 China Open.

The former world champion looked in complete command against world number 38 Kawakami, who just couldn't control the shuttle and was buried in a heap of errors during the lop-sided match.

Sindhu summoned her whipping smashes early on but the drift in the hall made decision-making difficult also sometimes precision was lacking but the power in her stroke play helped the Indian move to a healthy three-point lead at the break.

The 24-year-old Japanese, however, started putting the shuttle in difficult positions to draw parity. The match came alive with both fighting for each point.

Sindhu also won two video referrals, punished a weak high lift, and also made good calls at the baseline to move to 18-14. A power-packed smash and then two unforced errors by Kawakami helped Sindhu seal the opening game comfortably.

Kawakami's struggles continued in the second game as she failed to control the shuttle and conceded a 0-5 early lead to her fancied rival.

The Japanese had no answer to Sindhu's forehand attacking returns and backhand flicks as the Indian moved to 19-6.

Badminton fans can watch Singapore Open matches live on Voot Select and also at BWF's official Youtube channel BWF TV in India.

(Inputs from PTI)