Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu registered a commanding win in the women's singles final clash of the Singapore Open 2022 against China's Wang Zhi Yi. She won her maiden Super 500 title for the year by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

The Indian Shuttler Sindhu had claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year.

In the semifinal match, she registered an easy victory by 21-15 21-7 in a 32-minute clash.