Sindhu vs Christophersen Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Live Streaming match updates: Begins @ 3.30 PM

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of PV Sindhu.

Sindhu vs Christophersen Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Live Online: Begins at 3.30 PM

Hi and welcome to the live blog of PV Sindhu's opening women's singles group clash against Denmark's Line Christophersen in Bali. This is your host Aditya K Halder, who will take you through the minute-to-minute update of the year-ending event.

PV Sindhu will look to ensure that her consistent run yields a title as she begins her campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Wednesday. The only Indian to win the prestigious title in 2018, reigning world champion Sindhu was a finalist at the event the year before and she will look for another good outing when she opens her campaign against Christophersen in group A.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, has been consistent with three semifinal finishes in the last three events and is likely to make it to the knockout stage. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad is expected to finish among the top two in the group as she has a good record against the other two opponents -- Thailand's top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong and Germany's Yvonne Li.

Sindhu vs Christophersen Live Streaming: How to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Online

At what time does Sindhu vs Christophersen start?

Sindhu vs Christophersen will start at 3.30 PM.

When is Sindhu vs Christophersen?

Sindhu vs Christophersen will take place on December 1 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Sindhu vs Christophersen?

You can watch Sindhu vs Christophersen live streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sindhu vs Christophersen?

You can watch Sindhu vs Christophersen on the Star Sports network.