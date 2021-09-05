Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
Shuttler Krishna Nagar clinches India's 5th Gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

The 22-year-old para-shuttler from Rajasthan defeated his 30-year-old Hong Kong rival 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the summit clash that lasted for a duration of 44 minutes.

Tokyo Updated on: September 05, 2021 10:53 IST
Krishna nagar, badminton, tokyo paralympics,
Image Source : TOKYO OLYMPICS (YOUTUBE)

India's Krishna Nagar in action against Chu Man Kai during the badminton SH6 category gold medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Krishna Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

Bhagat had claimed the first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.

This was India's fifth gold at the Games.

Earlier, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

