Thursday, July 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Shooting: Manu Bhaker shoots 292 in 25m pistol precision, Rahi Sarnobat manages 287

Shooting: Manu Bhaker shoots 292 in 25m pistol precision, Rahi Sarnobat manages 287

Bhaker managed to outscore Rahi Sarnobat, who managed 287 and finished on the 18th spot.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2021 9:13 IST
Manu Bhaker of India
Image Source : AP

Manu Bhaker of India

India's Manu Bhaker on Thursday finished fifth with a total of 292 in the 25m Pistol qualification (Precision) event. With scores of 97, 97 and 98, Bhaker was ranked fifth among the 32 shooters.

Bhaker managed to outscore Rahi Sarnobat, who managed 287 and finished in the 18th position.

Related Stories

Bhaker (292) and Sarnobat (287) will return tomorrow to take part in the Rapid event in the 25m Pistol.  The combined total of both the events will determine the final-8 for the medal event.

Follow Live Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Here

India Tv - Manu Bhaker the 25m Pistol qualification event.

Image Source : OLYMPICS

Manu Bhaker in the 25m Pistol qualification event.

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X