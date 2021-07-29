Shooting: Manu Bhaker shoots 292 in 25m pistol precision, Rahi Sarnobat manages 287

Follow us on Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker of India

India's Manu Bhaker on Thursday finished fifth with a total of 292 in the 25m Pistol qualification (Precision) event. With scores of 97, 97 and 98, Bhaker was ranked fifth among the 32 shooters.

Bhaker managed to outscore Rahi Sarnobat, who managed 287 and finished in the 18th position.

Bhaker (292) and Sarnobat (287) will return tomorrow to take part in the Rapid event in the 25m Pistol. The combined total of both the events will determine the final-8 for the medal event.

