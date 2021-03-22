ISSF World Cup: Divyansh-Elavenil pair wins 10m air rifle mixed team gold

Monday, March 22, 2021
     
India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup.

New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2021 11:53 IST
Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar.
Image Source : TWITTER/ISSF

File photo of Elavenil Valarivan (left) with Divyansh Singh Panwar.

 India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting to comfortably claim the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The India duo shot a combined total of 16 in the gold medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10.

The Indians shot a 10.4 each in the final shot to secure the top prize while the Hungarian pair got 10.7 and 9.9 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Before that, the Indians more or less sealed the issue in their favour with a 10.8 apiece in the penultimate attempt, even as their opponents managed 10.4 each.

