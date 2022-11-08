Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza headed for separation? Tennis sensation drops subtle hints

Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza headed for separation? Tennis sensation drops subtle hints

Amidst all the rumours of separation, Sania Mirza has posted a cryptic Instagram story which is being considered as a hint of her divorce. Both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have maintained their silence over the matter as of now

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2022 14:35 IST
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza
Image Source : INDIA TV Divorce on cards?

Yet another couple who looked like absolute goals seem to be plagued by the effects of tumultuous marriage. Speculations have been rife that things are certainly not very well between former Pakistan captain Shoaib Akhtar and Indian Tennis superstar Sania Mirza. The couple who have a son Izhaan Mirza Malik has hit a rough patch and this has set the rumour mills ablaze. As of now, Shoaib Malik has chosen to maintain a silence on it, but it seems that Sania Mirza is dropping certain & subtle hints about it.

The Indian Tennis star took to her Instagram stories and posted a cryptic picture that reads “Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah.” This has left Sania's fans worried, on the other hand, Shoaib Malik's fans are curious about the separation too.

Sania Mirza's Instagram story

India Tv - Sania Mirza, Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@MIRZASANIAR)Sania Mirza's Instagram story

(More to follow..)

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News