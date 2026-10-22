Sheetal Devi wins gold again, beats Singapore's Nur Alim Syahidah in women's archery at Para Asian Games

New Delhi:

Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi added another gold medal to her growing collection at the Para Asian Games 2026. She defeated Singapore’s Nur Alim Syahidah 142-139 in the women’s compound final on Thursday as her victory strengthened India’s medal campaign, taking the country’s overall tally to 73, including 17 gold, 22 silver and 34 bronze medals.

The final was closely contested early, with both archers level at 95 points after 10 arrows. Sheetal then produced a stronger finish, recording two 10s and three 9s across her final five attempts. Nur managed four 9s and an 8 in the same phase, giving India a three-point winning margin.

Meanwhile, the individual title added to Sheetal’s success in the compound mixed team competition, where she partnered Toman Kumar to secure gold for India. The duo defeated Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148, which helped India earn its first archery gold of the edition.

Sheetal and Toman edged ahead 38-37 in the opening end before extending their advantage to 77-73 in the second. Although they registered 36 points in the third end, they retained their three-point cushion. A final score of 38 ensured the Indian pair finished on 151 and claimed the title.

Sheetal had also reached the podium in the women’s compound doubles event alongside Payal Nag. The Indian combination settled for silver after losing 141-150 to China’s Xueqing Xu and Jing Zhao in Wednesday’s final.

Despite topping the ranking round, Sheetal and Payal were unable to overcome the Chinese pair in the title contest. Their silver medal nevertheless gave India its first para-archery medal at the ongoing Games.

Bhavina, Shubham win bronze

India also added a bronze in para table tennis through Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa in the mixed doubles XD7 category. The Indian pair lost 1-3 to South Korea’s Yeongjin and Migyu, with scores of 6-11, 11-8, 5-11 and 8-11.

With that, India are currently fifth on the medal tally, behind China, Japan, Uzbekistan and South Korea. Their goal would be to surpass Korea soon, who are just one gold medal ahead of India at the moment.

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