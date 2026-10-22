Shailesh Kumar sets Asian Para Games record as India sweep men's high jump T63 medals

New Delhi:

India secured all three medals in the men’s high jump T63 final at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Thursday, October 22, with Shailesh Kumar leading the podium sweep alongside Varun Bhati and Rahul Saroha at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan.

Shailesh won gold after clearing 1.89 metres, surpassing the previous Asian Para Games record of 1.80 metres established by compatriot Sharad Kumar at the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea. Varun took silver, while Haryana’s Rahul completed the Indian sweep with bronze.

Notably, the contest remained closely fought between Shailesh and Varun until the bar reached 1.84 metres. Shailesh then cleared 1.87 metres and 1.89 metres to pull ahead and secure the title with a new Games record.

Athletes from the T42 and T63 classifications competed in the six-participant final. The Philippines’ Edwin Enguito finished fourth, followed by Myanmar’s Zaw Min Tun in fifth and Pakistan’s Muhammad Nadeem in sixth.

Meanwhile, the result marked India’s third complete podium sweep at the ongoing Games. Devender Kumar had previously led an Indian clean sweep in the men’s discus throw F44/64 event, while Sachin Khilari spearheaded another in the men’s shot put F46 final.

Shailesh’s incredible records

For Shailesh, the gold adds to an impressive record at major international competitions. The Bihar-born athlete won the 2022 Asian Para Games title and the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. At the world championships in New Delhi last year, he cleared 1.91 metres to claim gold and establish championship and Asian records in his classification.

His latest victory came a day after he collected bronze in the men’s long jump T42/T61/T63 event with a jump of 5.57 metres, finishing just 0.01 metres ahead of compatriot Mahendra Gurjar.

Now, Varun’s silver adds another continental medal to a career that includes bronze at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, three World Para Athletics Championships bronze medals and silver at the 2018 Asian Para Games. He also received the Arjuna Award.

Lastly, Rahul improved on his fourth-place finish at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, where he cleared 1.78 metres.

Also Read: