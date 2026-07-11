Sarvesh Kushare finishes third on Monaco Diamond League debut, defeats former champions

Monaco (France):

Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare became only the fourth Indian athlete to finish on the podium at a Diamond League. He finished third on his debut at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, July 10 ater the jumper cleared 2.26 metres. The 31-year-old successfully negotiated 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.23m and 2.26m, clearing each bar with his first attempt. His challenge ended at 2.28m after three unsuccessful efforts.

The result continues an impressive season for the Maharashtra athlete, who has rapidly established himself among the world's leading high jumpers. Late last month, Kushare set a new Indian national record by clearing 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar. The effort surpassed Tejaswin Shankar's previous national mark of 2.29m, which had stood for eight years and made Kushare the first Indian to clear the 2.30m barrier.

Notably, the achievement places him in an exclusive group of Indian athletes to have recorded a top-three finish at a Diamond League event, alongside Neeraj Chopra, Vikas Gowda and Murali Sreeshankar. The performance also continued Kushare's rise in the world rankings this season. He entered the Monaco meet as the joint world No. 4 and the Asian season leader following his record-breaking effort in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, competing at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Kushare also finished ahead of joint Tokyo Olympic champions Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, who placed seventh (2.23m) and eighth (2.20m), respectively.

What's next for Sarvesh?

The podium finish offers another encouraging sign before two major events later this year, with the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya still to come. Having already rewritten the national record and now produced a historic Diamond League debut, Kushare has strengthened his credentials as a serious contender in international high jump.

On the other hand, Ukraine’s Oleh Doroshchuk finished as the leader of the category. He finished with 2.32 metres at the Diamond League. Jack Kimani of Great Britain finished second on the table, having finished with 2.30 metres.

Monaco Diamond League High Jump result:

Oleh Doroshchuk (Ukraine) - 2.32m

Jack Kimani (Great Britain) - 2.30m

Sarvesh Kushare (India) - 2.26m

Romaine Beckford (Jamaica) - 2.23m

JuVaughn Harrison (USA) - 2.23m

Matteo Sioli (Italy) - 2.23m

Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) - 2.23m

Mutaz Barshim (Qatar) - 2.20m

Erick Portillo (Mexico) - 2.20m

Jan Stefela (Czechia) - 2.20m

Tobias Potye (Germany) - 2.16m

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