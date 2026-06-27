Sarvesh Kushare breaks national record, qualifies for Asian Games; Ancy Sojan breaks 22-year-old record

New Delhi:

Sarvesh Kushare rewrote the Indian men's high jump record after clearing 2.31m to win the gold medal at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, June 27. With that, the athlete also secured his qualification for the 2026 Asian Games.

Notably, the Maharashtra-born eclipsed the previous national mark of 2.29m, set by Tejaswin Shankar in April 2018, ending a seven-year wait for a new Indian record in the event. His winning effort also surpassed the Athletics Federation of India's qualifying standard for the 2026 Asian Games, confirming his place in the national squad for the continental competition.

At the Kalinga Stadium, Kushare remained composed throughout the contest before producing the decisive clearance at 2.31m on his third attempt. Having already established a new national benchmark, the 31-year-old raised the bar to 2.35m but was unable to go higher.

Who is Sarvesh Kushare?

A native of Deogaon village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Kushare entered athletics under the guidance of school coach R.W. Jadhav and steadily rose through the domestic ranks before representing India on the international stage.

His breakthrough came in 2019 when he captured the Indian Open High Jump title and later won gold at the South Asian Games with a jump of 2.21m. He subsequently won multiple national titles, establishing himself as one of the country's leading high jumpers.

Kushare strengthened his reputation in 2023 by claiming the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok with a clearance of 2.26m. That performance elevated his world ranking and earned him a place at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he narrowly missed qualifying for the final after clearing the same height during qualification.

He later represented India at the Paris Olympics before producing another landmark performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. There, Kushare became the first Indian male high jumper to reach the final and finished sixth with a then personal best of 2.28m, the highest finish by an Indian in the event at the World Championships.

Apart from Kushare, Kerala's Ancy Sojan rewrote the women's long jump record books with a 6.88m leap, surpassing Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national mark at the National Inter-State Championships.

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