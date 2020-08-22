Which medal should I bring for India to get Arjuna Award: Sakshi Malik asks in letter to PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : UNITED WORLD WRESTLING Sakshi Malik

Rio Olympics bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju questioning his Arjuna Award snub after the recipient list of this year's National Sports Award was realesed on Friday evening.

As part of the explanation, the Sports Ministry said that since Sakshi was earlier conferred with India's highest sporting honour, Khel Ratna Award in 2016, she will not be awarded the Arjuna Award. But Sakshi was left miffed and instead wrote a letter asking which medal she has to win for India in a bid to be bestowed with the Arjuna Award.

"Manniye Pradhanmantri @narendramodi ji aur manniye khel mantri @KirenRijiju ji. Mujhe Khel Ratna se sammanit kiya gaya hai, mujhe is baat ka garv hai. Har khiladi ka sapna hota hai ki woh saare puraskaar apne naam kare. (Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi and respected Sports Minister @KirenRijiju. I have been honoured by the Khel Ratna and I am proud of it. Every sportsperson dreams of winning all the awards)," Sakshi has written

"Khiladi iske liye apni jaan ki bazi lagata hai. Mera bhi sapna hai ki mere naam ke aage Arjuna puraskar vijeta lage. Main aisa aur konsa padak desh ke liye lekar aaun ki mujhe Arjuna puraskar se sammanit kiya jaaye. Ya is kushti jeevan me mujhe kabhi ye puraskar jeetne ka saubhagya hi nahi mile ga? (A sportsperson puts her life at risk for it. I also dream of seeing Arjuna award winner against my name. What more medal do I get for the country that I be honoured with the Arjuna award. Or in this wrestling life, I would never have the good luck of winning this award?" Sakshi, who has also won Padma Shri, fourth highest civilian award of India, said.

During the period of consideration, Sakshi won gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in 2017 and finished second in the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi. She also bagged the bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

