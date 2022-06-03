Gold for Sakshi Malik! Wrestler makes grand comeback at United World Wrestling event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sakshi Malik | File Photo

Sakshi Malik made a grand comeback as the wrestler grabbed her first gold medal after a long wait of five years at the UWW Ranking Series event. Mansi and Divya Kakran too earned top of the podium finishes. But the day, undoubtedly belonged to Sakshi, who has been struggling till the recent CWG trials.

She was consistently losing to young Sonam Malik in the 62kg category and even missed qualification for the Tokyo Games. But today she was in her element and looked completely transformed as she fought with immense confidence.

Her body language was the main difference as it felt after a long time that she indeed belonged.

She began with a win by technical superiority against Kazakhstan's Irina Kuznetsova and followed that up with another big 9-3 win over Uzbekistan's Rushana Abdirasulova.

As Mongolia's Tserenchimed Sukhee forfeited her semifinal, Sakshi entered the final, where she pinned Kuznetsova while leading 7-4, beating the home wrestler for the second time in the day.

Sakshi stood out with her double leg attacks and agility, hardly giving breathing pace to her opponents. Even when her rival won a challenge to take a 5-3 lead, Sakshi was not perturbed and won in an emphatic fashion.

The last time she won gold was in the 2017 Commonwealth Championship even as she won two bronze medals at the Asian Championships in 2020 and 2022.

Also winning the gold was Mansi (57kg), who won her final bout 3-0 against Kazakhstan's Emma Tissina, who hardly made a move.

Divya won two of her bouts by 'fall' -- against Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan and Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgeldinova -- but lost the final bout 10-14 to Mongolia's Bolortungalag Zorigt in the 68kg category.

Zorigt also finished with two wins and a defeat (against Delgermaa) but since Divya had more convincing results, she was declared the winner.

India now have won four medals with Greco Roman wrestler Neeraj winning bronze in the 63kg category on Thursday.