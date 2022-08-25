EXCLUSIVE | Abhi 3 min baaki hein, harungi nahi: Sakshi Malik relives final few minutes of CWG Gold Medal bout

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sakshi Malik won her first gold at CWG 2022.

Highlights Malik defeated Canadian Wrestler Gonzalez after being down 0-4.

Every athlete goes through rough times: Sakshi

Sakshi. Sakshi. Sakshi. Sakshi. These were the chants that filled the wrestling arena that hosted the Gold Medal bout of the Women's 62kg category. Malik had just defeated Canadian Wrestler Gonzalez after being down 0-4.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Sakshi Malik takes us through her Gold Medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and talks about the responsibility to inspire more girls like her out there.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

How would you describe the period in your professional and personal life before you made a grand comeback at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

Every athlete goes through rough times. So, at that time the role of family and coaches gets really important. My family, coaches, and my husband in particular supported me to a great extent. They never let me doubt myself. The time may have been bad but I was training well and thinking as to where I could improve my game. So, I just kept believing in myself, and the results were for everyone to see.

What was your mindset when you entered the event?

See, I got selected for CWG. I was really happy as it's very rare for athletes to play three consecutive CWG events. I had won Bronze and I had also won silver. It was just that I wanted to win gold at any cost.

Take us through the last few minutes of your final CWG match.

It was an overload of emotions. See wrestling matches can get turned upside down in an instant. During the last game, I was back, but I thought, 'Abhi to tere paas 3-minute baaki hein, attack kar zyada'. So, when I attacked, it all came together and my last move was able to fetch me gold.

You were literally steamrolling your opponents

My mindset was to finish the games as early as possible. It's just that you have to give your best irrespective of who your opponent is.

What is Sakshi Malik's style of play? You don't seem like someone who wants to go defensive.

I always try to play an attacking game. I know if I start to play defensively it might backfire, but when I am in attacking mode, I tend to score more. I do not want my opponent to get hold of me, I like to make the first move and it works well for me. So yes, I prefer an all-out attacking approach.

Do you train in a different manner for different opponents?

The training doesn't differ much. It is just about preparing for varying levels and different players by watching their videos. Right now, the focus is on the upcoming Asian Games, and I am preparing for that.

Do you feel more responsible towards the game and society in general now?

The mindset definitely changed with my victory. People don't think of wrestling as just a men-dominated game. Yes, it is a responsibility that if I do well, I might be able to inspire more girls out there.

What advice you'd like to give to girls out there?

Never underestimate yourself. Never think of yourself as lesser than your male counterparts. In a place like Haryana, people have a specific mindset that only boys can do tough sports, business and stuff like that. You can do anything and everything that you put your mind to. The support of family is of utmost importance. Just believe in yourself.

