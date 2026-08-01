Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas win gold in boxing at Commonwealth Games, India's medal tally moved to 33

Glasgow:

Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a clinical performance to defeat England's Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision and win the women's 51kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

The Indian boxer controlled the contest from the opening bell, using her superior height and reach to dictate the pace. Sakshi claimed the opening round unanimously before strengthening her grip on the bout in the second, where three judges scored it 10-9 in her favour, one awarded the round to White and another gave Sakshi a dominant 10-8 verdict. Carrying that advantage into the final round, the Indian stayed disciplined, maintained distance with her sharp left jab and landed clean scoring punches to keep her opponent under pressure.

White attempted to mount a late comeback and connected with a body shot in the closing moments, but it was not enough to trouble Sakshi, who remained composed until the final bell.

The judges unanimously ruled in the Indian's favour, with four scorecards reading 30-27 and one returning a 29-28 verdict, confirming a 5-0 victory on points and handing Sakshi the gold medal.

The triumph capped a remarkable campaign for the 25-year-old from Haryana, who had entered the Games as one of India's strongest medal contenders after overcoming two world champions during the national selection trials to earn her place in the squad. Sakshi had also advanced through the tournament with commanding performances, underlining her consistency throughout the competition.

The gold made Sakshi the third Indian boxer to stand atop the podium on Saturday after Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg). It also continued India's outstanding run in boxing at the Glasgow Games, where the contingent has enjoyed one of its most successful campaigns in recent Commonwealth Games history.

Priya followed suit, beating Al-Ahmadieh

Priya Ghanghas defeated Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh 4-1 on points to win the women's 60kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The closely fought final saw Priya, boxing in blue, edge out her Canadian opponent after three competitive rounds.

The bout went the distance, with neither boxer managing a stoppage. Priya relied on her accuracy, composure and ability to respond under pressure as Al-Ahmadieh pushed forward in search of a comeback. The Canadian needed a strong finish after trailing on the judges' scorecards, but the Indian maintained her rhythm and found enough openings to secure the victory.

The judges' scorecards reflected the intensity of the contest. Priya took the final round 4-1, with four judges awarding her the round and one scoring it in favour of Al-Ahmadieh. The overall verdict was recorded as a 4-1 split decision, handing the gold medal to the Indian boxer, while Al-Ahmadieh settled for silver.

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