Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Sailors Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan at 22nd and 33rd spot after 6 races

Sailors Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan at 22nd and 33rd spot after 6 races

Saravanan finished 23rd and 22nd in the fifth and sixth race in the men's laser event while Kumanan was 32nd and 38th in the two races of the women's laser radial event held at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

PTI PTI
Tokyo Published on: July 27, 2021 18:49 IST
Vishnu Saravanan
Image Source : PTI

Vishnu Saravanan

Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan finished way behind the leaders as they ended at 22nd and 33rd spot in the respective events after six races in the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

Saravanan finished 23rd and 22nd in the fifth and sixth race in the men's laser event while Kumanan was 32nd and 38th in the two races of the women's laser radial event held at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday. [Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics]

Related Stories

Four more races and medal race remain in the competition and the India duo were far behind in the rankings.

Each event consists of a series of races. Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on.

The final race is called the medal race, for which points are doubled. Following the medal race, the individual or crew with the fewest total points is declared the winner.

The medal races of both the women's laser radial and men's laser will be held on August 1 after 10 races each. 

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X