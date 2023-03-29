'Dil Chahta Hai' story of Sachin, Yuvraj and Kumble continues | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SACHIN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM Former Indian team cricketers Anil Kumble (L), Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh (R).

Few weeks ago, Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo of him, Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble on his Instagram with the caption, "Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa!" and asked his fans who do you think is "Akash, Sameer and Sid?"

Sachin's post received over 20 lakh likes and more than 3,900 comments. Among those who commented on the photo were IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and buy and sell used car platform Spinny.

Jumping into the conversation, the KKR used a dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Dil Chahta Hai' saying, "Ya toh dosti gehri hai, ya ye photo 3D hai".

Buy and sell used car platform also commented on the photo using another dialogue from Dil Chahta Hai and wrote, "Perfection ko improve karna mushkil hota hai."

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav also pitched into the conversation and wrote, "With due respect Akash, Sid, Sameer."

But the story doesn't end here.

Amid this, Spinny has also posted a couple of posts trying to decode what's cooking between Sachin, Yuvraj and Kumble and their Dil Chahta Hai story.

In one of the posts, Yuvraj is seen calling "Oye master" which means Sachin Tendulkar while in another post, Sachin is seen calling Anil and Yuvi, but the secrecy of the story still continues.

In latest to this, now Anil Kumble has also posted a video captioning 10/10 for my squad.

What is common in posts by all three Sachin, Yuvraj and Kumble is all of them rating their squad.

Since IPL is just around the corner, so do these posts have anything to do with the cricket league or something else, is still very difficult to decode, but the fans are enjoying Indian cricket legends teaming up together.

