  5. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes from sports fraternity on India's 72nd Republic Day

The sports fraternity extend wishes as India celebrates the 72nd anniversary of Republic Day.

New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2021 10:34 IST
The nation is celebrating the 72nd anniversary of its Republic Day on Tuesday, and many players from different sports took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes on the occasion.

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter account to wish the Indian people on 72nd Republic Day. "The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind," he wrote.

"Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light," India's batting great and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a historic triumph in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day." He posted a picture from the victory lap after India's win in the final Test in Brisbane.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team posted a video to wish the nation on 72nd Republic Day. "The Indian Men’s Hockey Team wishes everyone a happy #RepublicDay," the official account of Hockey India wrote.

Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri posted a picture of the Indian flag with caption, "Justice, Equality and Liberty...Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. May our Tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day! #HappyRepublicDay2021."

Former Indian cricket and 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina wrote, "On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other’s strength in these trying times Raising hands #HappyRepublicDay2021. Love & light forever #JaiHind."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also posted a picture from the victory lap after the Brisbane Test. 

India's tennis legend Leander Paes wrote, "Celebrating the legacy, heralding the future! Wishing everyone a very Happy 72nd #RepublicDay! Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay2021."

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, "Happy Republic Day everyone."

