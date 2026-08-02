Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal cap historic day for Indian boxing with Commonwealth Games golds

Glasgow:

Indian boxers Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal delivered a memorable finish to the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning gold medals in the men’s 60kg and 80kg categories respectively. The victories helped India complete a highly successful day in the boxing arena, finishing with seven gold medals, the most by any country in the 2026 edition. On the other hand, in the final bout of the day, Narender Berwal secured a silver medal in the men’s super heavyweight (+90kg) division.

Notably, Ankush produced one of the biggest comebacks of the tournament, defeating England’s Dimeji Shittu 4-1 on points in the men’s 80kg final. The Indian boxer was under pressure early after losing the opening round unanimously and suffering a knockdown from a powerful right hand by Shittu.

However, Ankush turned the contest around with disciplined defence and sharp counter-attacks. Shittu was penalised twice for repeatedly lowering his head despite warnings from the referee, giving Ankush an advantage in the later stages. The Indian used the opportunity to regain momentum and sealed the final round to secure a split-decision victory.

Sachin’s comeback to gold

Sachin Siwach also fought back from a difficult position to claim gold in the men’s 60kg category. Facing Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, Sachin lost the opening round 3-2 as the Namibian’s aggressive approach and quick combinations caused problems.

The Indian responded strongly in the second round, increasing his aggression and winning it by a 3-2 split decision, although he still trailed on some overall scorecards heading into the final round. He raised his intensity in the deciding period, forcing a standing eight count after a knockdown of Ndevelo just before the final bell. He eventually earned a 3-2 points victory, with the final round going 4-1 in his favour.

Narender settles for silver

In the men’s super heavyweight final, Narender Berwal had to settle for silver after losing to England’s Damar Thomas by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Thomas controlled the bout from the beginning, displaying sharper movement and cleaner combinations to win all three rounds on the majority of scorecards.

However, the results capped a landmark boxing campaign for India at the Commonwealth Games. Earlier in the day, Sakshi Chaudhary, Jasmine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Chaudhary had secured gold.

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