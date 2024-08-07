Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. 'Rules are rules': United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic opens about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

'Rules are rules': United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic opens about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Vinesh Phogat was on the cusp of making history but was deemed overweight and therefore not fit to compete in the 50 KG weight category. The champion wrestler was slated to take on Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the gold medal match.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2024 20:17 IST
Nenad Lalovic.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nenad Lalovic.

United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic empathized with Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified from competing in the gold medal match of the 50 KG category at the Paris Olympics but mentioned that everyone needs to abide by the rules.

The UWW president added that "it's impossible to let someone compete who doesn’t make the weight".

"We have to respect the rules. I’m so sad what happened to her. She was overweight, even though by a small margin but rules are rules. The weigh-in is public and all the athletes are there. It’s impossible to let someone to compete who doesn’t make the weight," Lalovic told the media in Paris.

After being asked whether Vinesh could be allowed to return with silver since she did fit the weight category on the first day of the competition, the UWW president cited the example of an Italian wrestler who didn't make the weight and therefore didn't compete in the previous day.

"We should be more strict on that because we have a problem that you are living in this moment," he mentioned.

Related Stories
'Vinesh Phogat's weight was constant for two days, increased overnight,' says WFI president

'Vinesh Phogat's weight was constant for two days, increased overnight,' says WFI president

Why couldn't Vinesh Phogat withdraw due to injury to avoid disqualification? | Explained

Why couldn't Vinesh Phogat withdraw due to injury to avoid disqualification? | Explained

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: 'She is not one to give up easily', say Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: 'She is not one to give up easily', say Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka

"The wrestlers are losing too much weight and it’s not good for their health. Many have seen their interest at the moment but they don’t see what happens in 20-30 years. We want athletes to compete in their natural weight. That’s the idea. This is when they make the best performances. Unfortunately, it’s a second case here. We had an Italian wrestler the previous day who didn’t make the weight and she didn’t compete," he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha met Vinesh in the hospital where she was admitted as a precautionary measure after she failed to fit the 50 KG weight category. Vinesh's disqualification has broken billions of hearts in India.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement