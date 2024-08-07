'Rules are rules': United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic opens about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nenad Lalovic.

United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic empathized with Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified from competing in the gold medal match of the 50 KG category at the Paris Olympics but mentioned that everyone needs to abide by the rules.

The UWW president added that "it's impossible to let someone compete who doesn’t make the weight".

"We have to respect the rules. I’m so sad what happened to her. She was overweight, even though by a small margin but rules are rules. The weigh-in is public and all the athletes are there. It’s impossible to let someone to compete who doesn’t make the weight," Lalovic told the media in Paris.

After being asked whether Vinesh could be allowed to return with silver since she did fit the weight category on the first day of the competition, the UWW president cited the example of an Italian wrestler who didn't make the weight and therefore didn't compete in the previous day.

"We should be more strict on that because we have a problem that you are living in this moment," he mentioned.

"The wrestlers are losing too much weight and it’s not good for their health. Many have seen their interest at the moment but they don’t see what happens in 20-30 years. We want athletes to compete in their natural weight. That’s the idea. This is when they make the best performances. Unfortunately, it’s a second case here. We had an Italian wrestler the previous day who didn’t make the weight and she didn’t compete," he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha met Vinesh in the hospital where she was admitted as a precautionary measure after she failed to fit the 50 KG weight category. Vinesh's disqualification has broken billions of hearts in India.