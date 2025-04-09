Ric Flair reasons why he is supporting Cody Rhodes to retain his WWE title against John Cena at WrestleMania John Cena is eyeing a record 17th world title as he faces Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE title. Joint-16-time champion Ric Flair has backed Cody to win the title and reasoned why he has thrown his weight behind the American Nightmare.

John Cena is all set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41 as he eyes a record 17th world title. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber 2025 and turned heel and taking down Cody, joining hands with The Rock.

Cena is on his farewell tour as 2025 will mark the end of his glittering WWE career. Having won 16 world titles, he is on level with Ric Flair for the most titles in the company's history. He now eyes an unprecedented 17th title at the Mania on 20th April.

Ahead of the match, Cena stated that he is looking to erase Flair's legacy and wants to hang up his boots as a champion. Meanwhile, in an interaction on Busted Open Radio, The Nature Boy backed Cody to retain the title that he won last year by defeating Roman Reigns and reasoned his support for the American Nightmare.

"Cody should retain, because he’s on a roll. To be honest with you, I don’t think John wants to retire with the title. John is a company guy. He wants what’s best for business," Flair said.

On being asked whether he would like Cena to break his record, the 16-time champion said he would have ideally wanted Charlotte Flair to do it, however, he would be happy if Cena owned the record.

"I would be extremely happy for John, and I wish I could be there live to get in the ring and shake his hand. I obviously wanted Charlotte to break the record, but if John breaks it, man, more power to him. I can’t say enough good things about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years," Flair added.