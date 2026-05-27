Randhir Singh, Olympian and India's first shooting gold medallist at Asian Games, passes away

New Delhi:

Randhir Singh, who was India's first-ever shooting gold medallist at the Asian Games, passed away on Wednesday. The former shooter was 79 when he breathed his last.

Randhir is known for his contributions both on and off the shooting arena. He was India's first-ever gold medallist at the Asian Games in shooting. He bagged the yellow metal in the 1978 Bangkok Games in the individual trap event. He has also represented India in five straight Olympic Games from 1968 to 1984, showcasing his insane consistency at the top level.

Randhir was a known sports administrator

Randhir has served in several administrative positions in the Indian and Asian sports bodies. He was the first Indian to have been elected as president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in 2024 at the 44th General Assembly of the continental body. Randhir had served as the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association for 25 years from 1987 to 2012. He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee for 13 years between 2001 and 2014, following which he was an honorary member of the body. For his contributions to the field of shooting, Randhir was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1979, one year after his historic shooting gold at the Asiad.

Randhir's OCA position ended prematurely

Randhir's election to the OCA presidential post was unanimous and was also a formality after being the lone eligible candidate for it. The 77-year-old Randhir's tenure was to run for four years from 2024 to 2028. However, his tenure ended prematurely after his health deteriorated earlier in 2026. Randhir belonged to a family of sportspersons and administrators. His father, Bhalindra Singh, served in key administrative positions, having served as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from 1947 to 1992 and then as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on two separate terms.

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