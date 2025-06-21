R Praggnanandhaa surpasses D Gukesh in live rankings, breaks into world top 5 GM Praggnanandhaa overtakes World Champion Gukesh in live rankings, now ranked world No. 5 with 2777.2. Arjun Erigaisi remains India’s top player at No. 4. Gukesh slipped to number six with 2776.6 points to his name.

New Delhi:

Teenage Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has surged past reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in the live FIDE rankings, marking another significant milestone in his meteoric rise. According to the latest data from 2700chess.com, Praggnanandhaa now holds the fifth spot in the world with a rating of 2777.2, narrowly edging out Gukesh, who follows in sixth place with a rating of 2776.6 as of June 20.

However, the top Indian player at the moment remains Arjun Erigaisi, who sits at fourth in the world rankings with a rating of 2780.7. Praggnanandhaa’s recent rise in the rankings is fueled by a series of impressive performances, most notably his ongoing run at the UzChess Cup Masters in Tashkent, organised by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation.

He opened the tournament with a draw in the first round and followed it up with a victory over local favorite Shamsiddin Vokhidov in Round 2, pushing his score to 1.5 points. He now shares the lead with Erigaisi and other top contenders. Earlier this year, he became just the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament, solidifying his position among the sport’s elite.

This year is all about qualifying for the Candidates Tournament next year: Praggnanandhaa

Speaking in a recent interview with News18 Sports, Praggnanandhaa emphasised qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament. “This year is all about qualifying for the Candidates Tournament next year,” he said.

With three Indian players now among the world’s top six, the country's chess landscape is experiencing a golden generation. As Praggnanandhaa continues his pursuit of excellence, his friendly rivalry with Gukesh adds a compelling subplot to an already thrilling chapter.

Meanwhile, Norway's Magnus Carlsen remains at the top of the live rankings, with 2839.2 points to his name. USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana stand second and third with 2807 and 2784.2 points, respectively.