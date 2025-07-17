R Praggnanandhaa stuns World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in Freestyle Chess event India's star grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated Norwgian and world number 1 Magnus Carlsen in Freestyle Chess in round 4 clash of the event in Las Vegas. Interestingly, the Las Vegas leg of the tournament is co-founded by Carlsen himself.

Las Vegas:

India's teenage grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world number 1 Magnus Carlsen in the fourth round clash of Freestyle Chess event in Las Vegas. This is being termed as a career-defining performance for the youngster as he dismantled the Norwegian legend in just 39 moves. This loss has also continued a troubling trend for Carlsen against India's star grandmasters.

Praggnanandhaa controlled the game for most parts, registering a brilliant accuracy of 93.9% while Carlsen struggled immensely with a control of only 84.9%. The Indian looked extremely confident and composed against the five-time world champion as he defeated Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa has now defeated Carlsen in all three major time formats - Classical, Rapid and Blitz.

Carlsen's out of title contention

A loss against Praggnanandhaa disrupted Carlsen's entire campaign as he lost to Wesley So in the next round to get eliminated from the top bracket. For the unversed, a total of 16 players participated in the event and they were divided into two groups of eight each. The top four from each group advanced to the quarterfinals.

Rules have been framed in such a way that those who fail to make it to the top bracket cannot win the tournament, and Carlsen is unlikely to do so after his recent losses.

Arjun Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa qualify for quarterfinals

Meanwhile, India's R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi have qualified for the quarterfinals and will face Fabiano Caruana and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, respectively. The other Indian participant, Vidit Gujrathi has also been knocked out of the title contention. Interestingly, in the lower bracket, Gujrathi will face Magnus Carlsen.

Here are the match-ups

Pairings quarterfinals:

Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Abdusattorov vs Arjun; Aronian vs Nakamura; Niemann vs Sindarov.

Lower bracket:

Carlsen vs Gujrathi; Robson vs Keymer; Dominguez vs Assaubayeva; Samuel vs Wesley.

